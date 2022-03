Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara on 15 March 2022 with Kandia Camara, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, African Integration and the Diaspora of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.

Following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would further develop our cooperation with Côte d’Ivoire, our important partner in West Africa, in the fields of education, trade, investments, transportation, health and the fight against terrorism.