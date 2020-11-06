Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita of Morocco via videoconference on 8 June 2021.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would revitalize the political consultations, that we would increase the cooperation on regional and international issues, that we would hold the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting and Business Forum this year and that it was decided to mutually recognize COVID-19 vaccine certificates.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Artis Pabriks of Latvia, where our bilateral relations and cooperation opportunities in the defense industry were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stressed that we would develop our cooperation with Latvia, our second NATO Ally that showed interest in our UAV technology.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with the Head of Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (CoE), Maria Mezentseva.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Ehliman Emiraslanov, Chair of the Turkey-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Azerbaijan Milli Majlis and the accompanying delegation, and emphasized that our Assemblies like our peoples were bound with brotherhood ties.