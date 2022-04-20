Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Indonesia to attend G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and chair MIKTA Foreign Ministers Meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard of Mexico on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The Ministers discussed the preparations for high level visits and regional developments including Ukraine.

Minister Çavuşoğlu hosted the 21st MIKTA Foreign Ministers Meeting under Türkiye’s MIKTA Chairmanship.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that MIKTA Ministers discussed latest developments in Ukraine and issues on our common agenda including food security and migration.

Minister Çavuşoğlu met also with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. During the meeting, the war in Ukraine, food security and developments in Syria were discussed.

On the second day of his visit to Indonesia, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we must strengthen effective multilateralism and cooperation on food, energy and migration crises, the effects of which we feel more and more every day due to the war in Ukraine.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held also bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the margins of G20.

In this context, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Frank Bainimarama, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Fiji and discussed climate change issues and our cooperation in international platforms.

Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with David M. Beasley, Executive Director of the UN World Food Program, where grain exports from Ukraine and humanitarian aid to Syria were on agenda.

Minister Çavuşoğlu concluded his bilateral meetings on the margins of G20 with Santiago Cafiero, Foreign Minister of Argentina. The Ministers discussed economic relations and energy cooperation between two countries.