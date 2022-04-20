Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Ecuador on 26 April 2022 to pay the first visit from Türkiye at Foreign Ministerial level.

Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Quito with his Ecuadorian colleague Juan Carlos Holguin and noted that all aspects of our relations were discussed, that agreements were signed to increase our cooperation in the fields of training of diplomats, justice and culture, and that it was our main priority to advance our economic cooperation.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu gave a conference at the Diplomacy Academy of the Foreign Ministry of Ecuador on our enterprising and humanitarian foreign policy.