Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Turkmenistan to attend the 25th Meeting of the Council of Ministers and 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and to hold bilaterals on 26-28 November 2021.

In Ashgabat on 26 November 2021, Minister Çavuşoğlu first met with Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, preparations of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit and the ECO Summit were discussed.

On 27 November 2021, the 25th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of ECO was held and Turkey handed over the Term Presidency of ECO to Turkmenistan.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that ECO should be a bridge between Asia and Europe, that Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Road Corridor was a good example in this regard, and that the Zangezur Corridor would also contribute to the economic integration of the region.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu had also a meeting with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan, discussed the latest developments in our region and stated that we would continue to work together.