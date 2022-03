On 28 March 2022, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara with Ziyatdin Kassanov, President of the World Union of Ahiska Turks, Marat Rasulov, Representative of the World Union of Ahiska Turks in Ukraine and members of the Union’s Board.

During the meeting, issues regarding our Ahiska brothers and sisters in Ukraine, especially their evacuation, were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would always uphold the rightful cause of the Ahiska Turks.