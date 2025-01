Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with the members of the Hamas Political Bureau, in Doha.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Doha.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan attended the Astana-format meeting at the 22nd Doha Forum, with his Iranian and Russian counterparts.

Minister Hakan Fidan also met with Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, in Doha.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Abdoulaye Diop, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Internationational Cooperation of Mali, in Doha.

Minister Hakan Fidan later met with Geir Pedersen, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Syria, in Doha.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan received Bader Jamous, President of SNC, in Doha.

Minister Hakan Fidan also met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, in Doha.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, in Doha.

Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the latest developments in Syria with his counterparts from Qatar, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Russian representative, on the margins of the Doha Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan lastly met with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar in Doha.