Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in the “Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIL-DEASH” held in Marrakech on 11 May 2022, co-hosted by Morocco and the US.

At the Meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu shared our unwavering fight against DEASH and all the other terrorist organizations and underlined that the fight against DEASH could not be successful through terrorist organizations such as PKK/YPG.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, where the preparations for the NATO Madrid Summit, our bilateral relations and the latest situation in Ukraine were discussed.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt of Norway and discussed regional developments, in particular Palestine, Syria and Ukraine.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with his Kuwaiti counterpart Dr. Ahmed Nasser Mohammed Al Sabah and underlined that we would further develop our relations with new cooperation mechanisms.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita of Morocco and a joint press conference was held following the meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that opportunities to increase our commercial relations as well as regional issues including Ukraine and Libya were discussed during the meeting.