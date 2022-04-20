Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
Visit of Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, to Algeria, 19 April 2025, Algeria
Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan officially inaugurated the Turkish Consulate General in Oran, Algeria.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ahmed Attaf, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, on the margins of the Third Meeting of the Türkiye-Algeria Joint Planning Group in Algeria.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan co-chaired the Third Meeting of the Türkiye-Algeria Joint Planning Group in Algeria, together with Ahmed Attaf, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan was received by Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, in Algiers.