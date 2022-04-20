Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Czechia on 10-11 June 2022 to discuss our bilateral relations and regional developments and attend the 4th Asia-Europe Political Forum.

On 10 June 2022, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Markéta Pekarová Adamová, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of Czechia, and discussed our interparliamentary relations, recent developments in Ukraine and the NATO enlargement.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with our citizens and business people living in Czechia.

Stating that our citizens, who constitute a bridge of friendship between our countries, make significant contributions to our bilateral relations, Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we work to provide the best service to our citizens wherever they are.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu shared our views on current global challenges and our proactive foreign policy at the 4th Asia-Europe Political Forum.

On his second day in Prague, Minister Çavuşoğlu inaugurated the Turkish Culture and Gastronomy Festival with former President Vaclav Klaus of Czechia.

Later that day, during this first Foreign Ministerial visit from Türkiye to Czechia after 13 years, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, and following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that we were getting closer to our 5 billion U.S. Dollar trade target, that the Joint Committee on Economy and Trade would be held this year for the first time, and that we would increase our cooperation in energy and tourism.