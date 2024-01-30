Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Member of the Parliament Mustafa Karadayı, who is about to hand over the chairmanship of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, at the official residence of the Turkish Embassy after his arrival in Sofia on 29 January 2024.

Minister Hakan Fidan also met with Cevdet Cakirov and Delyan Peevski, co-chair candidates of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Mariya Gabriel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, in Sofia on 30 January 2024. A joint press conference was held after the meeting.

Minister Hakan Fidan later visited the Banya Bashi Mosque together with Mustafa Haci, Grand Mufti of Bulgaria.

Minister of Foreign Affairs was received by Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria, in Sofia.

Minister Fidan subsequently was received by Nikolai Denkov, Prime Minister of Bulgaria.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan lastly met at the National Assembly of Bulgaria with:

- Rosen Jeliazkov, the Speaker of the Assembly,

- Boyko Borissov, Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Policy,

- Delyan Peevski, Chairperson of the Türkiye-Bulgaria Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, and members of the Group,

- Kiril Petkov, Co-Chair of the We Continue the Change (PP) Party.