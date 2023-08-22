Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan hosted Mariya Gabriel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of friend, ally and neighbour Bulgaria, who is in Ankara for her first bilateral foreign visit.

At the meeting, bilateral cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, culture, tourism, transportation, energy and defense industry were on the agenda. Our common goal of increasing bilateral trade volume to 10 billion Euro, security of energy supply in our region in the context of our energy cooperation, steps that we can take together against the challenges of irregular migration and terrorism, well-being of our kinsmen in Bulgaria, and regional issues, particularly the war in Ukraine and security of the Black Sea were discussed.

A joint press conference was held following the meeting.