Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit on 24-25 April 2022 to Brazil, our largest trade partner in Latin America, to hold the IV. High Level Cooperation Commision Meeting and bilaterals.

On 24 April 2022, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with business people in Sao Paulo, where steps to further increase our bilateral trade with Brazil as well as investment opportunities were discussed.

On the occasion of the visit, the new office of our Consulate General in Sao Paulo was inaugurated.

Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Brasilia with his Brazilian collegue Carlos França on 25 April 2022, and later a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the IV. High Level Cooperation Commision Meeting was held, that our trade volume target was 10 billion US Dollars and that we would further develop our relations in the fields of defense industry, tourism, culture and education.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and had a meeting where our bilateral relations and recent developments in Ukraine were discussed.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a conference in the Diplomacy Academy of the Foreign Ministry of Brazil and shared our foreign policy vision with Brazilian young diplomats.