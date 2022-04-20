Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) on 17-18 June 2022.

In Sarajevo, Minister Çavuşoğlu first met with Reis-ul Ulema Husein Kavazović of the Islamic Community in BiH.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu visited in Kovaçi Cemetery the tomb of Wise King Aliya Izetbegovic, the leader of the Bosniak people's freedom struggle, and stated that he commemorated all the heroic martyrs of BiH with respect and mercy.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed the recent developments in BiH with the UN High Representative in BiH, Christian Schmidt, and noted that we would continue to support efforts to maintain the stability and integrity of BiH.

At the end of his first day, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the Graduation Ceremony at the International University of Sarajevo.

On 18 June 2022, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Minister Bisera Turkovic of BiH, and following their meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that this year marked the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, that the two agreements signed during the visit would enhance cooperation between our Ministries, and that we would continue our comprehensive efforts for the development and stability of BiH with all our relevant institutions.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed our relations, as well as recent developments in BiH and the region with Željko Komšić, Member of the Presidential Council of BiH.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Chairman Sefik Džaferović of the Presidential Council of BiH, and underlined that we fully supported the territorial integrity, sovereignty and stability of BiH.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Bakir Izetbegovic, Member of the Collegium of the House of Peoples of BiH and leader of the SDA Party.