Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan participated in the “Ministerial Meeting on Security, Stability and Resilience in the Black Sea Region” held within the framework of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council, in Luxembourg.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Kaja Kallas, Vice President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on the margins of the Ministerial Meeting on Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity, held within the framework of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council, in Luxembourg, on 19 October 2025.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on the margins of the the said meeting.

On 20 October, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Oana Toiu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, on the margins of the Ministerial Meeting.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met also with Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, in Luxembourg.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Marta Kos, EU Commissioner for Enlargement, on the margins of the Ministerial Meeting.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Giorgos Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, on the margins of the Ministerial Meeting on Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity, in Luxembourg.