Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara with Volkan Bozkır, President of the 75th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that under his leadership the UN General Assembly worked uninterrupted despite the pandemic, and that our support to Ambassador Bozkır would continue.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also emphasized that we would pursue our leading role in the UN and that we would make Istanbul a UN hub.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the Climate Change and Air Management Coordination Board Meeting, where Turkey’s efforts in the global fight against climate change and the steps to be taken were evaluated with the participation of relevant institutions and organizations.