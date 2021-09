Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara with Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on 8 September 2021.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that the migration was a common issue in all countries and that a fair burden and responsibility sharing was a must.

Later on the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the video-conference organized by Germany and the US and shared our views on the political developments and the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.