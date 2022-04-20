Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu attended and adressed to the 9th Global Forum of the United Nations (UN) Alliance of Civilizations, held on 23 November 2022 in Fez, Morocco.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that we would overcome the vicious cycle of hatred and violence by working together.

On the margins of the Forum, Minister Çavuşoğlu held bilateral talks too.

Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed our bilateral relations, and current regional and international developments with Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib of Lebanon, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Foreign Ministers Riad Malki of Palestine, Jose Manuel Albares of Spain and Najla Mangoush of Libya.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also thanked Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita of Morocco for hosting the 9th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations.