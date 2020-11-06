Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Switzerland on 8 November 2021 to attend the opening ceremony of the Geneva Office of the United Nations (UN) Alliance of Civilizations and to hold bilaterals.

In Geneva first, Minister Çavuşoğlu participated in the inauguration event of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Geneva Office together with Jose Manuel Albares, Minister for Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation of Spain, and Miguel Angel Moratinos, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, where they discussed the preparations for the 7th Turkey-Spain Intergovernmental Summit to be held in Ankara.

Before heading to Switzerland, Minister Çavuşoğlu received in Ankara respectively the new Ambassadors Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani of Qatar and Reşad Mammadov of Azerbaijan and discussed our bilateral relations and regional developments.

Minister Çavuşoğlu received as well Ambassador Ilir Dugolli of Kosovo at the end of his tenure and thanked him for his contributions to the relations between our countries.