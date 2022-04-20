Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
Meeting of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu with Geir O. Pedersen, UNSG Special Envoy for Syria, 2 November 2022
Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Geir O. Pedersen, UNSG Special Envoy for Syria in Ankara on 2 November 2022. During their meeting, they discussed the latest developments in Syria.

Earlier that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu delivered the opening speech at the “Turkish Foreign Policy in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean” panel, organized by SETA Foundation.

At another event, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a chat about Türkiye’s foreign policy with the students at the Faculty of Political Sceinces of Ankara University.