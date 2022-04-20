Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan is accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the visit to New York to participate in the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly and to have bilateral and multilateral meetings.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan attended the meeting “The Road Ahead: One Year After the New York Declaration and the Comprehensive 20-point Peace Plan,” on the margins of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan hosted the Trilateral Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Türkiye-Saudi Arabia-Syria, at the Turkish House in New York, on the margins of the 81st UN General Assembly.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, in New York.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan attended the 30th MIKTA Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, on the margins of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan attended the coordination meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, on the margins of the 81st UN General Assembly.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan attended the Sixth Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of Türkiye-Egypt-Pakistan-Saudi Arabia, in New York.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan addressed the panel titled “Türkiye-U.S. Relations on the Eve of the Centennial” organized by the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications, in New York.