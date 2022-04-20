Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan visited the US to accompany President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and to have bilateral and multilateral meetings.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, at the Turkish House in New York.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia, at the Turkish House in New York.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan received Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme (WFP), at the Turkish House in New York.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, at the Turkish House in New York.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, at the Turkish House in New York.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan chaired the Annual Foreign Ministers’ Coordination Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as the Chair of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC, on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Mohamad bin Hasan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, in New York.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of Morocco, in New York.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan mFidan met with David van Weel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, at the Turkish House in New York.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at the Turkish House in New York.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, at the Turkish House in New York.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with members of the press in New York after the 80th United Nations General Assembly.