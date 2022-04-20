Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan visited the US to accompany President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and to have bilateral and multilateral meetings.

Minister Hakan Fidan attended the Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Arab League Contact Group on Gaza, on the margins of the UNGA in New York.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan later attended the Summit of the Future. Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the need for an effective structure that will replace despair with hope, poverty with prosperity, injustice with justice and violence with peace, by referring to the inadequacy of the UN in producing solutions to global problems.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman, at Turkish House on September 25th.

Minister Hakan Fidan attended, on the same day, the Informal Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Abdallah Bouhabib, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of Lebanon, at Turkish House.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan addressed the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting on the theme “Building a just world and a sustainable planet” on the margins of UNGA.

Minister Hakan Fidan and the members of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and Arab League Contact Group on Gaza met with António Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN, on September 26th.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan further on addressed the 14th Ministerial Meeting of the UN Group of Friends of Mediation, which is co-chaired by Türkiye and Finland, at Turkish House.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, at Turkish House.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan later on met with Igli Hasani, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania.

Minister Hakan Fidan also met with Annalena Baerbock, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ian Borg, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Malta.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan welcomed Taye Atske Selassie, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, and Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, at the Turkish House. Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the Ankara Process continued and we were going to remain decisive to work to find a balanced, viable and mutually beneficial solution to alleviate existing tensions.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State.

Minister Hakan Fidan attended, on September 27th, the Meeting of Ministers on Gaza, organized by OIC & Arab League Gaza Contact Group, EU and Norway, on the margins of UNGA in New York.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan later met with Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, at the Turkish House.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with Caspar Veldkamp, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Group of Friends on the margins of UNGA.

Minister Hakan Fidan later met with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić Radman.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan addressed, on the same day, the Foreign Ministers' Annual Coordination Meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Swedish counterpart Maria Malmer Stenergard at the Turkish House.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan also met with Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan addressed, on September 28th, the Türkiye-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Quartet Foreign Ministers Meeting on the margins of UNGA.

Minister Hakan Fidan later on addressed the UN Security Council meeting on Palestine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan attended, the Foreign Ministerial Meeting of the Astana Platform.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar and Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan later on met with Yvan Gil, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, at the Turkish House.

Minister Hakan Fidan received Oussama Jammal, Secretary General of US Council of Muslim Organizations.