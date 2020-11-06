Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is visiting New York between 16-23 September 2021 to participate in the 76th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly and to inaugurate the Turkish House, the prestige Project of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey.

On 17 September, Minister Çavuşoğlu started his intense diplomatic traffic in New York, with the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) Annual Ministerial Meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu pointed out that combating underdevelopment should be the priority of the international community and that we would continue to support the development efforts of LDCs in line with our humanitarian foreign policy.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Gamini Lakshman Peiris of Sri Lanka and underlined that despite the geographical distance we were fully committed to developing our relations.

Then Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, where global challenges the world is facing were discussed and where Minister Çavuşoğlu shared our views on Cyprus, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and climate change.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, congratulated him for succeeding to Ambassador Volkan Bozkir, the President of the 75th UN General Assembly, and stated that we would continue to support the work of the UN.