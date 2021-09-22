On 22 September 2021, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu started a busy day in New York by participating in the 19th MIKTA Foreign Ministers Meeting, where the situation in Afghanistan, recognition of vaccine certificates and vaccination aid to underdeveloped countries in the framework of the fight against COVID-19 were discussed.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu held meetings respectively with Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop of Mali, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei of Belarus and Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdirizak of Somalia at the Turkish House.

Minister Çavuşoğlu continued his bilateral meetings at the Turkish House with Foreign Minister Denis Moncada of Nicaragua, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi of Jordan and Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev of Kyrgyzstan.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu participated in the High-level Event on the Situation of Rohingya Muslims and noted that we were honored to co-host this event with Bangladesh.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that we should continue to work for voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingyas, and that we would never leave Rohingya Muslims to their fate.

Right after, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the G-20 Foreign Ministers VTC Meeting on Afghanistan and shared our views on current issues, particularly humanitarian situation and irregular migration.

Minister Çavuşoğlu pointed out that the international community should maintain its engagement in Afghanistan.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto of Finland on the latest developments in Afghanistan and the mediation efforts.

Next, Minister Çavuşoğlu exchanged views on the fight against xenophobia and discrimination with High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos and Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares of Spain.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu hosted the new Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian of Iran at the Turkish House and discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu assessed the current global issues, including developments in Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and Africa with his Italian collegue Luigi Di Maio.