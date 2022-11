Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of United Mexican States in Ankara on 17 November 2022, and following their meeting they held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underscored that the two Ministers had discussed our bilateral relations, and regional issues, particularly Ukraine.

On the margins of the visit, a Joint Declaration that will further enhance all different aspects of our bilateral relations was adopted.