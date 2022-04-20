Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan hosted James Cleverly, Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, in Ankara on 13 September 2023.

At the meeting, bilateral relations, which were defined as strategic partnership since 2007, including economy, trade, tourism, defense industry, combatting terrorism and irregular migration; preliminary preparations to expand the scope of the Free Trade Agreement; our mutual goal to diversify bilateral trade, which is approaching the common target of 20 billion dollars; recent developments on Cyprus issue; regional & international issues, including the war in Ukraine, revitalization of the Black Sea Initiative and Syria were discussed.