Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara with Elizabeth Truss, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of our strategic partner the United Kingdom (UK), on 23 June 2022, and following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underscored that they discussed our bilateral relations as well as Ukraine, NATO and Syria issues, that we would expand our Free Trade Agreement and increase our trade, and that we would further strengthen our defense industry cooperation.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu presented their certificates to the participants, who completed successfully the training programme organised by our Ministry in order to raise awareness on Asia, in the framework of our Asia Anew initiative.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met as well with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid of Israel, and then a joint press conference was held.

Bilateral and regional issues were discussed during the meeting and Minister Çavuşoğlu pointed out that we emphasized once again our sensitivities on the Palestinian issue, that we would enhance our positive dialogue with concrete steps, and that we started to work on the reciprocal appointment of Ambassadors.