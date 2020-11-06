Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 21 March 2022 to address the 16th UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Diplomatic Missions Forum as a guest of honor and to hold bilaterals.

At his adress at the Emirati Ambassadors Forum, Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that we would continue to work together for peace and stability in our region,.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of UAE, and discussed our bilateral relations and regional developments, especially in Ukraine.