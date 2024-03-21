Minister Hakan Fidan received Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, on the margins of the First Nuclear Energy Summit.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, in Brussels before the official opening of the Nuclear Energy Summit.

Minister Hakan Fidan addressed the First Nuclear Energy Summit.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan also met with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, and Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Minister Hakan Fidan finally had a meeting with Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, on the margins of the First Nuclear Energy Summit.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan further met with Turkish citizens at the Brussels Office of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

Before leaving Brussels Minister Hakan Fidan also met with Hadja Lahbib, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions of Belgium.