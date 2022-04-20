On the last stop of his Africa trip, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Benin on 27 October 2022.

In Cotonou, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Turkish citizens resident in Benin, and underscored that we always stand by our citizens everywhere in the world.

Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Foreign Minister Aurelian Agbenonci of Benin and following their meeting, both Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu paid also a visit to one of a Turkish company’s construction site together with his Beninese counterpart.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Patrice Talon of Benin.

On the occasion of the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding on the Implementation of Protocols was signed between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries.