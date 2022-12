Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with members of the Advisory Board of Turkish Minority in Western Thrace on 8 December 2022 in Ankara.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that Greece persistently continued to violate the Lausanne Peace Treaty and the basic human rights of Turkish Minority.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that our brothers and sisters in Western Thrace Turks were never and shall never be alone.