Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Khalilur Rahman, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, and signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Protection of Cultural Heritage between the Governments of Türkiye and Bangladesh with Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Minister of Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh.

A joint press conference was held after the meeting.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan visited the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh and observed the activities of TİKA, AFAD, Turkish Red Crescent, Türkiye Diyanet Foundation and other Turkish institutions, along with the services provided by Türkiye-Bangladesh Hospital operated by the Turkish Ministry of Health.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan was received by Tarique Rahman, Prime Minister of Bangladesh.