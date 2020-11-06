Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to the the Kingdom of Bahrain on 30-31 January 2022, upon the invitation of Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Foreign Minister of Bahrain.

On 30 January 2022, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with his Bahraini colleague Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and discussed our bilateral relations and regional issues.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that we would increase our trade and economic ties with the Economic Action Plan, that we would hold the Joint Economic Commission meeting in March, and that we were aiming for more cooperation in defense industry and health.

On January 31st, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to review the steps to be taken to further advance our cooperation.