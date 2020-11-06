Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Serbia to attend as special guest the High-Level Commemorative Meeting for the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement and hold bilaterals.

Minister Çavuşoğlu started his program in Belgrade by reviewing our multidimensional relations with Foreign Minister Mariam Sadiq of Sudan and stressed that our support to brotherly Sudan would continue.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held his second meeting in Belgrade with Foreign Minister Claude Joseph of Haiti and stated that they had confirmed our determination to further develop our relations in all fields.

On 11 October 2021, Minister Çavuşoğlu addressed the High-Level Commemorative Meeting for the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia and followed up on the topics discussed by the Turkish and Russian Presidents in Sochi.

Next, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan and discussed our bilateral relations as well as the preparations for the Turkic Council Summit to be held in Istanbul on 12 November.

Minister Çavuşoğlu continued his meetings in Belgrade with Foreign Ministers Narayan Khadka of Nepal, Pedro Brolo of Guatemala, Abdallah Bouhabib of Lebanon and Fuad Hussein of Iraq.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with President Ivica Dacic of the Serbian National Assembly; stated that he was glad to meet him again in such a short period of time and invited him to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.