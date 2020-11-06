Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in the Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference that was held on 28 August 2021 in Baghdad, capital of Iraq.

During his speech at Conference, Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the stability of Iraq was of vital importance for a lasting peace in our region and that from the very beginning, Turkey considered all Iraqi people as brothers and sisters without any ethnic or sectarian discrimination.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also emphasized that we must fight without compromise against terrorist organizations poisoning regional cooperation, peace and stability, that as a country that fought terrorist organizations such as DAESH, PKK/YPG and FETO at the same time, we knew very well the dark side of terrorism and that we would never accept the PKK terrorist organization's presence in Iraq.

Before the Conference, Minister Çavuşoğlu met Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein of Iraq and emphasized that our support for Iraq’s security and stability would continue.