After the NATO Foreign Ministers Extraordinary Meeting on Ukraine in Brussels, Minister Çavuşoğlu visited Azerbaijan on 5 March 2022, to discuss our bilateral relations and regional developments.

In Baku, Minister Çavuşoğlu was first received by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that we were strengthening our cooperation in line with our motto “One Nation Two States”, and that our common steps for lasting peace and stability in our region were evaluated during the meeting.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and discussed our bilateral relations, the situation in Ukraine and the Caucasus.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the Shusha Declaration had strengthened our natural alliance with Azerbaijan, and that we would further develop our brotherly relations with concrete steps we would take in every field.