Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu attended the 30th Anniversary Reception of Our Diplomatic Relations with Friendly and Brotherly Countries, on 6 June 2022 in Ankara.

On the margins of the event, Minister Çavuşoğlu had also a meeting with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that our outstanding bilateral relations as well as regional developments were evaluated at the meeting and that we would continue to support brotherly Azerbaijan in every field.