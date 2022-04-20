Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu first met with Alexander Schallenberg, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria. Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that he expressed our gratitude to his counterpart for their earthquake support, and that we would further increase economic, trade and cultural cooperation with Austria. He also said that they exchanged views on the developments regarding Ukraine, Syria and the South Caucasus during the meeting.

Afterwards, Minister Çavuşoğlu held meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Mariano Grossi. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they discussed the latest situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine and nuclear deal with Iran.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also stated that he discussed the regional developments in Ukraine and the South Caucasus during the meeting he held with Helga Schmid, the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).