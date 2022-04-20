Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu together with Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu met Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Interior Minister Gerhard Karner of Austria at a quadruple meeting in Ankara on 4 July 2022.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they had discussed the developments in Ukraine, relations with the EU, and migration issues. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would maintain the positive momentum which was recently achieved in our relations, and also noted that the Turkish community living in Austria strengthened our cooperation.

On the morning of the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu was the guest of a live broadcast of the NTV channel and commented on the recent international and regional developments.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a videoconference meeting with Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah of Malaysia and discussed the preparations for Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri's visit to Türkiye.