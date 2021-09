On 6 September 2021, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara with Oliver Varhelyi, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement of the EU Commission, where our relations with the EU were discussed in detail.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Valentin Inzko, former High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina at our Ministry and emphasized that our support for the Office of the High Representative’s work in Bosnia and Herzegovina would continue.