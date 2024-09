Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with George Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, in Brussels on the margins of the Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with José Manuel Albares, Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Hadja Lahbib, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions of Belgium.