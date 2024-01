Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan visited the Namazgah Mosque, which is under construction, after his arrival in Tirana on 28 January 2024.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with Turkish businesspeople in Albania before his official meetings in Tirana.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Igli Hasani, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania on 29 January 2024. A Joint Press Conference was held after the meeting.

Minister Hakan Fidan later was received by Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan also was received by Bajram Begaj, President of Albania.