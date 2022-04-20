Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara with Olta Xhaçka, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania, and following their meeting both Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underscored that they held the first meeting of the Group of Political Dialogue and discussed the preparations for the High Level Cooperation Council as well.

On the morning of the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also held a meeting with the leader of the Crimean Tatar Turks and the Member of Parliament of Ukraine Mustafa Kırımoğlu, emphasizing that we would continue to defend the rights of the Crimean Tatar Turks.