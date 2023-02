Minister Çavuşoğlu met with his counterpart, Argentina Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, in Istanbul. Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that they discussed what they could do to improve Türkiye-Argentina relations, especially in economy, energy and culture.

A Joint Press Conference was held at the end of the meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu added they signed the Protocol for Cooperation in the fields of Science, Technology and Innovation, and that regional issues were also on their agenda.