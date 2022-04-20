Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Josep Borrell, Vice President and High Representative of the EU Commission for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on the margins of the 162nd Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Arab League in Cairo.

Minister Hakan Fidan addressed his counterparts during the 162nd Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Arab League.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, on the margins of the 162nd Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Arab League.

Minister Fidan also met with Mohamed Ali Nafti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad of Tunisia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan lastly held a meeting with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan.