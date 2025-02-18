The first round of technical negotiations between Ethiopia and Somalia under the Ankara Declaration, adopted on 11 December 2024 with Türkiye’s facilitation, was held in Ankara.

During separate meetings with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos and Somali Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ali Mohamed Omar, as well as in a joint meeting with both delegations, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan emphasized that:

• Regional ownership and cooperation are of vital importance in an increasingly polarized world.

• The negotiations represent a historic opportunity for the future of the Horn of Africa.

• Türkiye stands ready to support the process and contribute to its implementation.