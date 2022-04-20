Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is visiting the United States of America (USA) on 17-19 May 2022 to attend the first-ever International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) under the auspices of the UN General Assembly.

On his first day in New York, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with the members of the Turkish-American community.

On 18 May 2022, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio of Italy, where the developments in Ukraine, NATO enlargement and our economic-commercial cooperation were discussed.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres the humanitarian issues including food security and steps to be taken for peace in Ukraine.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu spoke with EU Commissioner Ylva Johansson for Home Affairs on the fight against irregular migration and visa liberalization.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu held the first Foreign Ministers-level meeting of the Türkiye-U.S. Strategic Mechanism with Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State.

During the meeting, a range of issues of mutual concern, including defense cooperation, energy and counter-terrorism; and regional developments such as Ukraine, Eastern Mediterranean, Caucasus and Middle East were evaluated.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also underscored that we would work together for our trade goal of 100 billion U.S. Dollars.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu exchanged views on our economic and defense industry cooperation and developments in Afghanistan with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of Pakistan.

Minister Çavuşoğlu met as well with Foreign Minister Melanie Joly of Canada and assessed the consequences of the war in Ukraine on food security and also NATO enlargement.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also attended the "Global Food Security Call to Action" Ministerial Meeting, which was held in New York at the UN Headquarters on the same day, hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu congratulated Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib of Lebanon for the general elections conducted successfully and discussed cooperation projects.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed steps to strengthen economic relations and our cooperation in international organizations with Foreign Minister Raychelle Omamo of Kenya.