Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Germany on 5-6 May 2021 to discuss our bilateral relations and regional issues.

On the first day of his program in Berlin, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Interior Minister Horst Seehofer of Germany and held a meeting where steps to be taken regarding irregular migration were evaluated.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also stated that we had emphasized the importance of effective cooperation in the fight against PKK and FETO terrorist organizations and that we had given information about the safe tourism measures to be implemented this year.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with former Chancellor of Germany Gerhard Schröder and former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and had a friendly chat on Turkish-German relations.

On the second and the last day of his program in Berlin, Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed our deep-rooted relations, the situation of the Turkish community on the 60th anniversary of the migration agreement and safe tourism with his German counterpart Heiko Maas. Following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that despite the pandemic, our bilateral trade volume had increased and would surpass 40 billion US Dollars, that Germany contributed constructively to our relations with the European Union (EU), and that we were expecting concrete steps from the EU.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with the Federal Government Commissioner for Tourism, Thomas Bareiss about our safe tourism program, and discussed the vaccine passport developments in the EU and the measures taken.

Later on the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany and stated that they evaluated the further development of our deep-rooted cooperation and discussed the situation and achievements of the Turkish community on the 60th anniversary of the migration agreement.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu conveyed his congratulations to the Chair of the Christian Democratic Union (Christlich Democratische Union Deutschlands - CDU) Armin Laschet for his CDU leadership and his candidacy to Chancellor, thanked him for his contribution to the friendship between our countries and noted that our strong dialogue would continue in the upcoming period as well.