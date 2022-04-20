Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Istanbul with Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany on 29 July 2022 and following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underscored that our 2023 trade target is 50 billion US Dollars, that Germany should adopt an unbiased and balanced stance in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean, and that it should take measures against the increasing activities of PKK and rising anti-Islamism.